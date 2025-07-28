Southern Water starts Bathing Water Community Group in Bognor Regis in a bid to protect and improve local waters

Concerned residents should have a new way to communicate directly to Southern Water, following the inaugural meeting of a Bathing Water Support Group in Bognor Regis, Sussex World can report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water staff say the new group, which sees water company officials working alongside town, parish and district councillors, will create valuable new opportunities to share feedback and voice their concerns.

“We are excited to launch a new Bathing Water Community Group in Bognor, creating an opportunity for local residents to share their feedback, receive the latest updates, and importantly, engage in a true two-way conversation that extends throughout the wider community,” said Phil Cresswell Nash, Bathing Water Partnership Manager at Southern Water. “This initiative is a collaborative effort working closely with Arun District Council and the Environment Agency to ensure the best outcomes for our bathing waters. I look forward to meeting community members in Bognor and keeping them informed about the health and quality of our local waters'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bathing water remains a contentious issue in Bognor Regis, with Environmental Agency ratings across the town’s three primary bathing sites ranging from ‘poor’ to ‘good’. The Bognor Regis (Aldwick) bathing site is of particular concern to locals. One of 37 swim spots across the UK with a ‘poor’ rating and the dubious honour of a Brown Flag Award, Arun District Council officers actually warned visitors not swim there earlier this year. It’s hope that, by exploring new lines of communication, councillors will be able to help bring sub-par bathing water back up to standard in the near future.

"We think this is a really good idea, because, like other places, we have specific concerns here in Aldwick,” said Cllr Guy Purser, Chair of Aldwick Parish Council, who attended the group’s inaugural meeting last week. “There are lots of concerns that residents can sometimes feel aren’t being addressed and sometimes it’s difficult for us to know who within an organisation to direct it to. So if there are people like Phil, that we can contact as a bare minimum and say ‘who do we speak to?’ then residents feel like their concerns are being taken seriously.”