Several were seen at the treatment works in Galley Hill yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, February 7).

Southern Water confirmed tankers have been there as part of major works it is currently carrying out.

Jayne Crow said she saw a number of the tankers at the treatment works in Galley Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

She said: “In the afternoon I walked from Bexhill to the Ravenside retail park. On the way I passed the sewage treatment works at Galley Hill. I was surprised to see the number of tankers seeking to make a deposit.

“Not only were there some tankers already pumping, there was a queue waiting in line, probably 10 in all. As one left, another arrived. At the rate of arrival, they could be processing 20 tankers an hour.”

A sewer pipe in St Leonards also burst in the Bulverhythe area last night (Wednesday, February 7), the latest in a series of bursts that have taken place over the last year.

The incident happened by the Bridgeway Industrial Estate and the leak has since been stopped, Southern Water said.

Southern Water is undertaking major works this week, which includes a ‘three-day shutdown’ of Cinque Ports Pumping Station in Bulverhythe.

An army of tankers started arriving on Tuesday (February 6) and are expected to be there until the end of tomorrow (Friday, February 9).

The firm said the move is part of ongoing works to find a solution in order to stop the main sewer in the area from bursting.

The pipe has burst several times since 2016, with three incidents alone happening in the last year.

Southern Water confirmed today that the pipe in Bulverhythe burst again last night.

A spokesperson said: “There was a burst on the old sewer where it has gone before. The tankers are there (in Galley Hill) to manage flows while the final relining work is being done to the sewer. Once complete the other pipeline which keeps bursting can be switched off.”

On its website, Southern Water said: “Over the past few months, we’ve been looking to find a solution to the ongoing problems with the main sewer, which runs from Bulverhythe Tower to Cinque Ports Way. This pipe has suffered several bursts since 2016.

“We’re therefore planning to put flows into another sewer, which will reduce the risk of further bursts and flooding.

“From Tuesday, February 6 for three days, there will be 56 tankers in Hastings. This is a planned shutdown of the pumping station.

“We are turning off Cinque Ports Pumping Station for three days which means we’ll need to tanker the wastewater to Hastings Treatment Works. This planned work will require approximately 56 tankers which is a similar number to when there has been a burst.

“We understand this is an inconvenience for residents and visitors to the area but after reviewing the methodology, this is the best strategy to get the work done safely and quickly for everyone.”

The firm said its planned shutdown means it can ‘remove flows from the weaker sewer that has suffered bursts sooner’.

“We will also be repairing a minor leak on the existing sewer during the shutdown,” the company said.

Last October, more than 20 homes suffered flooding due to a sewage leak in Bulverhythe.

Southern Water said two properties were flooded internally and 22 houses suffered external flooding after the incident happened on October 18.

More than 30 tankers were also sent to the scene as part of a major clean-up operation in the Bulverhythe area.

The incident happened when a sewer burst in a field next to Amsterdam Way. The subsequent flooding affected industrial units in the Bridgeway Industrial Estate.

In a similar incident, a burst sewer affected the Bulverhythe area of St Leonards earlier on October 1 last year, causing a major leak.

More than 40 tankers were sent to the area, together with hydraulic pumps as a clean-up operation got under way on October 1. Tankers also arrived at the Old Bathing Pool site the following day.

A major sewage leak also affected Bulverhythe last February. Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

