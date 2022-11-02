Running water

The utility company’s mobile waterwise hub will be in Horsham Market on Saturday November 26 from 9am to 5pm, with community ambassadors on hand to help provide free advice and support for customers who would like to learn about water saving tips and waterwise life hacks.

Dan Rodrigues, community engagement officer, said: “It’s hard to imagine a future without enough water – especially in and around Horsham but due to several factors, this could become a reality. The South East has officially been declared ‘water stressed’ – due to population growth, climate change bringing hotter summers and more extreme weather which means that water sources are being topped up less often than years ago. After one of the hottest years on record, it is more important now than ever to be water efficient to prepare for the months ahead. Climate change, population growth and housing development in Horsham have put added pressure on local water sources.”

Alongside these mobile hub events, Southern Water are also delivering school and community talks and a targeted digital and print advertising campaign promoting the various ways residents can become more water efficient, targeted social media ads and mail drops to local customers with information promoting the various free incentives that are available.