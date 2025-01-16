Southern Water worker rescues trapped buzzard on his way to work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Southern Water process operator Jason Arlett rescued a trap bird of prey while on the way to work – and has his eagle-eyesight to thank.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Arlett, whose day-to-day job involves supplying fresh water to into the customer network, was driving on Whiteways Down towards Arundel when he spotted a stranded buzzard on the side of the road, just inches from passing traffic.

“The buzzard was inches from the road with cars and lorries whizzing past,” he said. “So, I turned round and parked up next to the bird. The buzzard let me pick him up without a struggle or pecking at me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took it to Grove Lodge Vets, who confirmed that it did not have any broken bones but was worryingly underweight.

A buzzard saved by Jason's eagle-eyes.

Ferring-based Wadars Animal Rescue Charity then stepped in to transport the bird to their wildlife rehabilitation centre, where it was nursed back to health over a period of two weeks – until it was ready to be returned to the wild.

Billy Elliott, Rescue Officer at Wadars Animal Rescue Charity, said: “It’s always very rewarding when we are able to release a beautiful bird like this back into the wild.

“The rescue, rehabilitation and release of the buzzard was a real team effort, and whilst we wouldn’t always recommend attempting to pick up a bird of prey, Jason did a great job, so many thanks to him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buzzard is the most common UK bird of prey, and it is estimated that there are 57,000 and 79,000 breeding pairs that can be found in every county in England, Scotland, and Wales.

They are large, with broad wings and a short neck and tail. When gliding buzzards will often hold its wings in a shallow 'V' and the tail is fanned. They vary in colour from all dark brown to much paler variations, but all have dark wingtips and a striped tail.

Southern Water provides water services to 2.7 million customers and wastewater services to 4.7 million across Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire and Isle of Wight. To find out more about Southern Water, their services, and for live updates across the catchment area, visit https://www.southernwater.co.uk.