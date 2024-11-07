Multimillion pound proposals have been revealed to upgrade Hastings’ water and wastewater networks.

Southern Water said the plans have been developed following engagement with the community and key stakeholders after water supply problems and flooding in recent years.

It said the proposals include improvements to its water supply works at Beauport and Brede, refurbishment of reservoir pumps and valves at its Darwell site, and upgrades to the main water supply pipe which connects it to Brede, construction of a new reservoir at Newgate, and installation of 25km of new water mains, and associated pressure management technology, in the Hastings area.

Plans also include refurbishment of 500 metres of sewers in the area, cuts to storm overflows, upgrades of Rock-a-Nore and Galley Hill pumping stations, and actions to better manage surface water challenges at Alexandra Park, to lessen risk of flooding.

People in St Leonards and parts of Hastings and areas without water due to a burst pipe. This shows the Sea Road water station in St Leonards at around 6.50am on May 3 2024.

The plans come after Hastings suffered a major water outage in May this year following a pipe burst that left tens of thousands of homes in Hastings and St Leonards without water for several days.

It was so serious the ‘army nearly had to be called in’, Tim McMahon, managing director for water at Southern Water, said, who added the location of the burst was in one of the ‘most difficult locations’ he had seen in his 20-year career.

Nearly 14 million bottles of water had to be supplied to residents who lost their supply.

The burst, which happened on May 2, meant that more than 30,000 customers did not regain their supply until May 7.

The incident took place in a small area of woodland known as Keepers Wood, which is situated on land between Beauport Golf and Country Club and Kent Street, at the A21 near Sedlescombe.

Hastings town centre was also flooded twice last year in January and October, affecting homes and businesses.

In a report accompanying the proposals, Southern Water said: “We want to make long-term, robust improvements to how we serve the community of Hastings with water and wastewater services, both now and in the future.

“When we met with Hastings borough councillors at a public meeting in July, we heard about the public concerns following a main bursting in May and the town centre being flooded in January and October 2023.

“We made a commitment to return to Hastings in three months’ time to present a detailed investment plan for our infrastructure in Hastings.

“We have submitted a £40m resilience case to Ofwat, which includes the requirements in Hastings.”

Mr McMahon said: “We have been working closely with the local community, Hastings Borough Council and other partners, in putting together this important action plan and I am confident that it will live up to our customers’ expectations.

“We recognise that our performance in the Hastings area must improve, and we are committing to investing and upgrading across the board to get there.”

Southern Water said its plans will be formally presented to Hastings Borough Council on Monday (November 11).

The full extent of the investment will be dependent on Ofwat’s decision on the water firm’s 2025-30 business plan later this year, it added.