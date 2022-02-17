Southwater Community Responders hold familiarisation sessions for donated Public Access Defibrillator

The sessions were well-attended despite the cold morning weather. Forty residents took part in the sessions run by qualified trainer Nick Dowling.
The defibrillator was donated by Tony Bull, a resident and trustee of the Southwater Community Responders, in memory of his wife Susan, who passed away in October last year.
Southwater Community Responders would like to thank everyone who came along and took part.
There are 13 PADs in the parish. These devices may be used by anyone.
To gain access call 999. Ask for the ambulance service and they will advise you of the access code to open the cabinet.
These devices are all semi-automatic and simple to use. They give verbal and written instructions on how to use them and will not shock a patient if the patient does not need shocking.
The ambulance service will support you with the use of the device if needed.
A current map showing where you can find your nearest PAD can be accessed here.
