Southwater couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Pat and Peter Croucher have lived in the village for 36 years and have helped the community in many ways over the years, including founding the Southwater Bowls Club and Southwater Trefoil Guild.

Peter was the chairman of governors for Southwater Infant School when the school originally opened.

His work history also includes two years in the RAF, a role as a telephone engineer and being chairman of Southwater Parish Council.

Pat and Peter Croucher celebrate 70th wedding anniversary this March

Peter continued to support the Southwater community by founding the Southwater Bowls Club, which he started with three others in 1990.

Peter is now a keen gardener and grows vegetables from his Southwater garden.

His wife, Pat, has also shown support to the village as she was the divisional commissioner for Girl Guilding as well as starting up the Southwater Trefoil Guild and volunteering at the Southwater Dame Vera Lynn charity shop.

The Trefoil Guild is the adult section of the Girlguiding for anyone over the age of 18.

It is open to all, not just previous members of the Girl Guides.

The couple got married at the Holy Trinity Church, Folkstone, on March 29, 1952 and have since had two children, Phillip and Pauline.

Pat and Peter have five grandchildren: Micaela, Lauren, Colin, Jonny and Philly and three great-grandchildren: Reggie, Henry and Sammy.

The couple said: “Our secret to staying married for 70 years is genuine true love for one another.

“Although we do drive each other bonkers now and again, we always make sure we sort out any problems there and then.

“Southwater has remained our home for all these years as it’s always had everything we need. Our family and many of our friends are local too.”