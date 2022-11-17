Southwater has joined in with the Queen’s Green Canopy project – a tree planting initiative originally started to mark the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee year.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the wishes of King Charles III, the initiative is being extended to the end of March 2023 to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour The Queen.

Southwater Parish Council is taking part and conducted a planting ceremony on Monday (November 14) at a green space adjacent to Worthing Road and College Road that belongs to Horsham District Council.

Luisa Masella, the parish council’s administrator, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a tree planting initiative created in 2022 to mark Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, inviting everyone across the UK to plant trees. On behalf of Southwater Parish Council, I was pleased and privileged to be part of this initiative by organising the tree and planting ceremony in memoriam to honour our late Queen.”

Chairman of the Southwater Parish Council Derek Moore (with spade), Executive Officer Justin Tyler, Parish Councillors Jeff Villis & Steve Lewis, Luisa Masella (Administrator). County councillor Nigel Jupp. Matthew Bell and Karl Harvey from Sussex Tree Specialists and a mixture of local residents. Pic S Robards SR2211143

Luisa Masella, Administrator of Southwater Parish Council and organiser of event with Parish Councillor Jeff Villis

Southwater Parish Council planted a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Project. Pic S Robards SR2211143

Commemorative sign Pic S Robards SR2211143