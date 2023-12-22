Southwater youth charity scoops major cash prize in Horsham District Community Lottery draw

Horsham District Community Lottery has been benefitting local good causes, helping not-for-profit and charity groups fundraise online since 2019.

To celebrate its fourth anniversary it launched a prize draw where local charities and community groups had the chance to win £500.

The lucky winner was Southwater-based youth charity the Southwater Youth Project.

The £500 cheque was presented by Horsham District Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing Councillor Sam Raby at their HQ in Beeston House Southwater.

Councillor Sam Raby presents £500 cheque to Southwater Youth Project trustees, youth workers and young people. Picture contributed

Receiving the cheque were trustee Kath Jones and youth worker Angie Choat amongst other Trustees and young members of the group.

Southwater Youth Project helps children and young people, in Southwater, to be the best that they can and to believe in themselves, by supporting mental wellbeing and promoting positive self-esteem.

This project has been helping children and young people in Southwater since 2006. It provides indoor and outdoor activities for children and young people between the ages of eight to 19 in the Southwater area.

Its focus is upon helping children be the best that they can be and encouraging them to believe in themselves, by supporting mental wellness and promoting positive self-esteem.

It’s free, quick and easy to register to fundraise through our Horsham District Community Lottery.

Once your charity has been approved you will get:

The ability to ask your supporters to ‘give’ with a chance to win

Weekly cash prizes up to £25,000 and monthly Super Draw prizes

Your own public Good Cause webpage and private dashboard on the lottery website

An ongoing variety of downloadable marketing materials

Regular monthly payments.

It’s a weekly draw, tickets are £1 each and most supporters play by paying a monthly direct debit from as little as *£4.34 a month (*one ticket a week paid monthly).

Selling just 50 lottery tickets a week will see you raise £1,300 a year for your good cause, not to mention any donations you could get from lucky winners! There is no limit to how many people can buy tickets to support your charity.

For every £1 donated:

50% goes to the good cause, paid out every month

10% goes to Horsham District Community Lottery Central fund, used to further fund Horsham District Council’s Lottery Good Causes.

20% goes to the prize pot

20% goes to the administration and running costs of the lottery.

Any local not-for-profit or charity organisation can apply. There is no catch, it’s free to use Horsham District Community Lottery to fundraise for your charity.

All groups involved are also given marketing support to help them reach out to their supporters.