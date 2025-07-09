Southwick Beach sale ‘engagement event’ to be held

An ‘engagement event’ is to be held as Adur District Council continues to explore selling its part of Southwick Beach.

The council is open to selling its part of the beach, as well as the surrounding facilities, as it lacks the necessary funding to adequately invest into the current infrastructure needed to ensure the future protection of the shoreline.

At a meeting of Adur and Worthing councils’ joint strategic committee on Tuesday, July 8, councillor Jeremy Gardner, the leader of Adur District Council, announced the local authority would host a public event about the potential transfer of the beach to Shoreham Port Authority.

The committee decided that although it supported the transfer of the land in principle, residents should have the opportunity to have their say before a decision is made.

The council is deciding on a suitable venue for the public event, which is due to take place in the coming weeks. It will be led by Mr Gardner and attended by council officers and representatives of Shoreham Port Authority.

Shoreham Port Authority already owns most of the surrounding land and had approached the council about the possibility of purchasing the site, which would include the promenade, public toilets, beach chalets, café and car park.

Mr Gardner said: “We have arranged this meeting as it’s important that residents have a chance to ask questions and understand what is being proposed. As a council for the community, we want to make sure Adur’s public assets are looked after in the best possible way, and we believe that this proposal for Southwick Beach can achieve that.”

Since the possible transfer was first suggested, Shoreham Port Authority has announced its commitment to retain public rights of access to the beach forever, should the sale be agreed, the council said.

The council also highlighted the importance of the beach remaining publicly accessible to the port authority, which already owns and manages the majority of the public coastline leading to the Brighton & Hove border from Southwick Beach. A council spokesperson said: “The council believes Shoreham Port would be an ideal custodian of the land because of its key contribution to the local economy, its work with the community, its sustainable values and the fact it is the adjacent landowner.

“However, the council wants to ensure that residents’ questions or concerns are addressed before any transfer progresses.

"Should a deal be agreed, the public facilities at Southwick Beach would be managed by Shoreham Port Authority. Existing contractual agreements with beach chalet tenants and the operator of Carats Café would be automatically assigned to the port authority.”