Southwick boxer in Guinness World Record attempt to raise money for 11-year-old recovering from cancer

Lee Jenman, who runs Box & Burn Studio Gym in Lady Bee Marina, is aiming for 151 consecutive three-minute rounds of boxing, with a one-minute break between rounds.

The event at Romans pub, in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, on Saturday, November 19, from 7am to 5pm, will be raising money for a Southwick girl who is recovering from a brain tumour.

Evie Orman was seven when she was diagnosed with stage four medulloblastoma in April 2019. Parents Katie and Phil Orman were given huge support from the community at the time, which enabled them to have a private appointment at Great Ormond Street Hospital to seek alternative therapy to help minimise the side effects of the treatment.

Lee said: "Evie has been recovering for the last three years with extensive therapy. Evie wants so desperately to walk again and she is fighting hard to improve her balance, strength and retraining of her brain. Doctors believe the more she works on her balance the more chance she has to walk again. She is an inspiration, her character, sense of humour and determination is heart-warming, she deserves the world.

"Evie has been using wigs for some time and with the possibility of getting back to school, the wigs Evie would like to have are not available on the NHS. Any donations will help towards this and towards more physio and hydrotherapy to aid her in her recovery."

Evie, who is now 11, had a Stage 4 brain tumour that had spread to her spine and underwent ten hours of surgery to remove it, with a year of chemo and radiotherapy.

Lee said: "Unfortunately, the result of treatment and surgery left Evie with Bell's palsy and a condition called posterior fossa syndrome. Symptoms occur very early with posterior fossa tumours and include drowsiness, headache, imbalance, coupled with the symptoms of cranial nerve damage, which include dilated pupils, eye problems, face muscle weakness, hearing loss, loss of feeling in part of the face, taste problems, unsteadiness when walking, vision problems."

Louise Goble, who runs The Romans, is looking forward to the boxing event and plans to get in the ring with Lee dressed as a T. Rex.

The world record attempt will be followed by a second charity event, a Christmas meal fundraiser at Southwick Community Centre ''for all those who need extra support in these tough times'.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/boxing-charity-fundraiser-event for more information and to make a donation.

