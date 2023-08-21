Southwick boy invited to Worthing animal rescue centre to see how the money he raised for Wadars will be spent
Hector Downes, nine, raised £50 by running the Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST in April with his younger sister Polly and their cousin Flo Brehaut.
He also organising an Easter egg raffle for family and friends, raising an additional £15.
He was invited to visit Wadars' animal rescue centre in Ferring earlier this month and was presented with a certificate by fundraising manager Jenny Freeman.
If Hector has inspired you, why not take on your own challenge for Wadars and email [email protected] Mrs Patricia Downes, who visited Wadars with her grandson, said: "He was invited to visit to see where the money he has raised will be going. Since completing his second Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST, he has also earned a Blue Peter silver badge for his fundraising.
"Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Wadars who made both Hector and I so very welcome. It was lovely to see firsthand the important work they are doing."
Jenny learned Hector had beaten his personal best time for the run this year, having taken part for the first time in April 2022.
She said: " We are so grateful to Hector for taking on his fantastic running challenge in aid of Wadars. The money he has raised is vital to support our work with wildlife and companion animals in the local area."