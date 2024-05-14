Southwick boy sets fundraising record after third Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST
Eastbrook Primary Academy pupil Hector Downes was raising money for Ferring-based charity Wadars Animal Rescue.
Pat Downes said her grandson had set a record by beating his targets for the past two years, raising £139 at the run in April.
She added: "Hector completed the Worthing Family Mile for the third year running, raising much-needed funds for local wildlife charity Wadars.
"He completed the run in 10 minutes 10 seconds, even though he was suffering with a nasty cold and also recovering from a nasty knee injury sustained at school, which needed stitches."
Wadars said Hector was a 'remarkable young supporter' with 'admirable dedication'.