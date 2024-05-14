Southwick boy sets fundraising record after third Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th May 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 12:21 BST
​​A Southwick boy has set a fundraising record after completing his third Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST.

Eastbrook Primary Academy pupil Hector Downes was raising money for Ferring-based charity Wadars Animal Rescue.

Pat Downes said her grandson had set a record by beating his targets for the past two years, raising £139 at the run in April.

She added: "Hector completed the Worthing Family Mile for the third year running, raising much-needed funds for local wildlife charity Wadars.

Eastbrook Primary Academy pupil Hector Downes was raising money for Ferring-based charity Wadars Animal Rescue

"He completed the run in 10 minutes 10 seconds, even though he was suffering with a nasty cold and also recovering from a nasty knee injury sustained at school, which needed stitches."

Wadars said Hector was a 'remarkable young supporter' with 'admirable dedication'.

