Eastbrook Primary Academy pupils Hector Downes, eight, and Flo Brehaut, seven, were all geared up for the Mini Mile at the running festival in February 2020.

Hector wanted to support Wadars Animal Rescue and Flo was raising money for Cats Protection.

But severe weather warnings led to the event being cancelled and then Covid arrived.

Hector Downes, eight, and Flo Brehaut, seven, finished the Worthing RUNFEST Family Run in record time

Finally, Hector and Flo were able to complete their run on Sunday at the Worthing RUNFEST Family Run.

Patricia Downes from Southwick said she was incredibly proud of her grandchildren’s achievements.

She added: “Two separate JustGiving pages were put in place for the two charities which Hector and Flo chose. Many family and friends donated and each child raised over £100.

“They both gave it their all and sprinted their way to the finish line in record time. Hector also organised an Easter egg raffle for our family, raising another £20. I am so proud of them both.”

Flo loves cats and having decided to take part in the running festival, she wanted to take the opportunity to raise money for the UK’s leading feline welfare charity.

Hector chose Wadars as it is a small animal rescue charity based in Ferring that has been rescuing wildlife and rehoming animals since 1969.

