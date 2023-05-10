​Southwick cousins raise more than £150 for charity in Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST

​​Three Southwick cousins have raised more than £150 for charity in the Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST.

Hector Downes, nine, and Flo Brehaut, eight, returned for the 2023 race after completing the Family Mile in record time last year, and they were joined by Hector's sister Polly, five, this time.

Mrs Patricia Downes said her grandchildren were raising funds for Wadars Animal Rescue Charity, Cats Protection and Dogs Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, Hector and Flo were joined by Hector’s little sister Polly, who is now old enough to take part. Each of them raised £50 for their chosen charity using a JustGiving page.

Hector Downes, nine, his sister Polly, five, and their cousin Flo Brehaut, eight, completed the Worthing Family Mile

"Hector also raised an additional £15 by organising an Easter egg raffle for family and friends. All three children attend Eastbrook Primary Academy School in Southwick. As you can probably tell, I am super proud of all three children."