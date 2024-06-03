Southwick Fellowship celebrates 30th Anniversary
Representing the branch were several stalwart members whom, having served within St John Ambulance, now continue to serve and steer the Fellowship. One notable attendee was founding member and chairman of the Southwick Fellowship Branch Peter Tulett. Having been with the branch since it’s founding 30 years ago, he still attends monthly meetings, marking over three decades of dedication to the branch.
Deputy County Fellowship Representative for Sussex, Kim Goodwin, said “We just want to send a big thank you from Crawley and Horsham Fellowship for inviting us to join you at your 30th Anniversary afternoon party. We all really enjoyed celebrating with you and especially spending some time chatting with old friends and colleagues and sharing SJA memories.”
Echoing these sentiments, Elizabeth Burchell said “Tea and coffee (and Prosecco!) were enjoyed by all, with lots of reminiscing amongst guests, and a new member also enrolling too.”
Last year, SJA Fellowship celebrated it’s 40th anniversary at a ceremony held at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire. Attended by the Grand Prior of the Order, HRH the Duke of Glouchester, Fellowship representatives from throughout the UK, including personalities from Sussex, were in attendance to mark the occasion.
St John Ambulance Fellowship is an association of former volunteers and employees of the charity. Within Sussex, branches play a vital role in supporting fundraising efforts and the delivery of high-profile calendar events, including the annual carol service.