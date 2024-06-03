Southwick Fellowship celebrates 30th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St John Ambulance Southwick Unit Fellowship Branch celebrated their 30th anniversary at a social event held at The Twitten on the 14th May 2024. The event was an opportunity for members of Southwick Fellowship, alongside St John Ambulance members and Fellowship representatives from neighbouring units to mark the occasion with reminiscing and light refreshments.

Representing the branch were several stalwart members whom, having served within St John Ambulance, now continue to serve and steer the Fellowship. One notable attendee was founding member and chairman of the Southwick Fellowship Branch Peter Tulett. Having been with the branch since it’s founding 30 years ago, he still attends monthly meetings, marking over three decades of dedication to the branch.

Deputy County Fellowship Representative for Sussex, Kim Goodwin, said “We just want to send a big thank you from Crawley and Horsham Fellowship for inviting us to join you at your 30th Anniversary afternoon party. We all really enjoyed celebrating with you and especially spending some time chatting with old friends and colleagues and sharing SJA memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Echoing these sentiments, Elizabeth Burchell said “Tea and coffee (and Prosecco!) were enjoyed by all, with lots of reminiscing amongst guests, and a new member also enrolling too.”

Members of Southwick Fellowship were join by the wider SJA Sussex community to mark the occasion,

Last year, SJA Fellowship celebrated it’s 40th anniversary at a ceremony held at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire. Attended by the Grand Prior of the Order, HRH the Duke of Glouchester, Fellowship representatives from throughout the UK, including personalities from Sussex, were in attendance to mark the occasion.