Sovereign Centre: Eastbourne resident petitions to save popular swimming pools

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
A petition to save two popular Eastbourne swimming pools has gained nearly 1,000 signatures in just 24 hours.

The petition, started by local resident Kate Kenward, urges Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) not to close the fun pool and diving pool at the Sovereign Centre.

Ms Kenward, who has used the fun pool since she was a child and now takes her own children to it, warns that closing the facilities will have a ‘detrimental effect’ on local businesses and the wider community.

The council is currently exploring methods of cutting costs amid ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

The Sovereign Centre. Photo: Jon Rigbyplaceholder image
The Sovereign Centre. Photo: Jon Rigby

The agenda for next week’s cabinet meeting states that councillors could ‘consider closing the fun pool and diving pool at the Sovereign Centre’. The report revealed that the Sovereign Centre is expected to cost £424,000 in 2024/25 – of which the fun pool makes up a ‘significant proportion’.

However, the council has urged that ‘no decisions have yet been taken ’.

A discussion about the leisure centre’s future is set to take place in a meeting in November, but residents have shared concerns over the potential loss of an ‘affordable’ facility for locals.

In her petition, Ms Kenward said: “For many people in the town, the Sovereign Centre is the only affordable swimming facility where they can take children of all ages. The fun pool is an incredibly popular attraction used by residents and tourists alike.

“As a seaside town, we should take water safety incredibly seriously and not reduce the opportunities for people of all ages to practice this life saving skill.

"This town is already potentially being stripped of so much that many of the tourists we rely on so heavily may stop coming. This will have a detrimental effect on local businesses and therefore the wider community.

“I wanted to get a petition up and running in order to show the council how much this service means to the local people…

"It is a much loved part of the community so let's help show the council that we will not let it be closed.

"There must be other options!”

You can view the petition at: www.change.org/SaveSovereignCentrePool.

