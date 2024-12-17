A petition, signed by more than 1,000 people, says the Eastbourne community is ‘outraged’ by the council’s decision to close two swimming pools.

It’s the second petition to be started in relation to the Sovereign Centre, with the original calling for the council to save all swimming provisions.

However, during a meeting in November, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) agreed to move ahead with the closure – a decision EBC leader Councillor Holt said was ‘made with a very heavy heart’.

Two separate protests have taken place over the past month as campaigners try desperately to save the beloved swimming pools.

Now, campaigners are hoping to secure a public meeting with the council to ‘ask the questions we need answers to’.

Organiser Kate Kenward said: “In order to save money quickly, the council have prematurely shut the fun pool and the training pool is still at risk.

“These closures have already led to the loss of some swimming lessons and hundreds of memberships have already been cancelled.

“The local community is outraged and many feel ignored as their questions are not being answered.

“This petition is to call for a public meeting with our councillors to give the public the opportunity to ask the questions we need answers to.”

The fun pool and training pool at the Sovereign Centre were earmarked for closure amid a number of proposed council budget cuts.

It comes as EBC works to find savings of £2.7 million, on top of more than £3 million of savings already included in its 2024/25 budget.

At the time of publication, the petition has reached 1,140 signatures. It needs 1,500 to ‘force this issue on to the next council meeting’ in February 2025, according to the petition.

Jane Quayle, a supporter of the petition, said: “Young children deserve this facility to gain confidence in leaning to water play and swim.

“It’s outrageous.”

Carmel McCann added: “This town is dying. There are no facilities for families. Closure of the Sovereign centre is another nail in the town.

"You will destroy a necessary health provision which meets the needs of the community. People will not forget next election.”

For more information, and to sign the petition, visit: www.change.org/p/call-for-a-public-meeting-regarding-the-future-of-the-sovereign-centre.