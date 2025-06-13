Spacious 1930s property in Littlehampton is a true gem of a family home by the sea

The four-bedroom, semi-detached house is just a short stroll away from the seafront, a true gem of a family home by the sea, according to the agents.
Located in Irvine Road, this property is perfect for those seeking a comfortable and convenient family home, and the agents recommend viewing to fully appreciate it.
The ground floor has a spacious living room, separate dining room with access to the garden and a well-appointed kitchen with built-in appliances.
Upstairs are four well-proportioned bedrooms, three of them with fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room and there is also a modern family bathroom.
A driveway and garage at the front provide ample parking, while the south-facing back garden has the benefit of a workshop and a lean-to area adjacent to the kitchen, giving access to the ground-floor cloakroom.
The garden also has a decking area overlooking the lawn, perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.