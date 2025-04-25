Special awards as Hastings Winkle Club celebrates 125 years

Polo Piatti (right) receives his award from Richard Stevens

Two members of Hastings Winkle Club have received prestigious awards as the club unveils its plans for the year.

Celebrated local composer and club member Polo Piatti and member David Edwards were both represented with silver winkles in recognition of their contribution to the charity.

Silver Winkles are given to members who have demonstrated outstanding support for the Winkle Club over many years.

Polo received his ward from President, Richard Stevens who reminded the meeting that it was Polo who promoted the idea of replacing the 'old ' Winkle on Winkle Island which was long past its sell-by date, with the magnificent Leigh Dyer stainless steel sculpture which has now become an iconic feature of the Old Town. The sculpture also serves as a most useful fundraiser.

David Edwards (right) receives his award from Michael Foster

Former Hastings M.P. Michael Foster presented David Edwards with his Silver Winkle and thanked him for taking on the important role of Flagmaster.

Hastings Winkle Club is an internationally famous charitable organisation formed in 1900 by Hastings fishermen to help the less fortunate families of Hastings Old Town.

Winkle Club members have included illustrious personalities such as Sir Winston Churchill, Lord Montgomery and the Duke of Windsor.

Each Winkle Club Member (or ‘Winkler’) carries a winkle shell which they must produce when challenged to ‘Winkle Up’. Failure to do so results in a fine which goes towards local charities.

The club is holding a number of events to mark its special anniversary year.

On Saturday July 12 at 3pm, there will be a celebratory ' Open Air Proms Concert' to be held at Camelot, 90, Westfield Lane, TN37 7NQ. The Concert features the Hastings Sinfonia Orchestra which was founded by local Composer and Musical Director, Polo Piatti. Tickets are available via TicketSource.com ( Search Winkle Club. ) Adult Price is £15 with concessions for children.

On Sunday July 13 July, various Bands will be entertaining. Everyone is welcome and invited to bring along a picnic.

On Sunday August 31st at 4pm, a special Thanksgiving will be held in All Saints Church in the Old Town and will include the playing of Winkle Club traditional folk songs and suitable readings. Members and representatives from the Winkle Club’s many beneficiaries will all be invited.

On Thursday May 8, the club we will be marking the 80th Anniversary of D. Day together with veterans on Winkle Island at 2pm.