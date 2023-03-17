Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Special certificate for Haywards Heath schoolboy Riley who called 999 for mum

A Haywards Heath boy who called an ambulance after his mother collapsed was given a special certificate at school assembly on Friday, March 17.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT

Nine-year-old Riley kept calm and dialed 999 for Hannah Heasman, 32, of Franklynn Road, ensuring that she could get treatment quickly.

Hannah, who has a heart condition called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), had a 'flare up' on June 20, 2022, at about 6.30am after her husband Michael, 40, had left for work. She told the Middy last year that she could not be prouder of Riley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SECAmb’s Sasha Mayes who took Riley’s 999 call said of this week’s presentation: “It was great to say well done to Riley in person and that he received recognition at school in front of all his friends and teachers. He did a great job and his mum and dad are rightly very proud of his quick thinking and actions.”

Riley with SECAmb’s Sasha Mayes and parents Hannah and Michael
Riley with SECAmb’s Sasha Mayes and parents Hannah and Michael
Riley with SECAmb’s Sasha Mayes and parents Hannah and Michael
Haywards Heath