Hannah, who has a heart condition called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), had a 'flare up' on June 20, 2022, at about 6.30am after her husband Michael, 40, had left for work. She told the Middy last year that she could not be prouder of Riley.

SECAmb’s Sasha Mayes who took Riley’s 999 call said of this week’s presentation: “It was great to say well done to Riley in person and that he received recognition at school in front of all his friends and teachers. He did a great job and his mum and dad are rightly very proud of his quick thinking and actions.”