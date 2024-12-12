Special Christmas event at iconic Sussex forest

There will be a chance to purchase Christmas trees from the forest as well as carol singing, festive punch and opportunities to buy unique Christmas gifts from local crafts people.

It is being held at the Ashdown Forest Centre in Wych Cross, on Saturday December 14 from 11am until 3pm. Attractions include festive punch, hot chocolate and mince pies; craft activities; pop up stalls and local produce; demonstrations from the East Grinstead Spinners; wood turners, carol singers and a few other surprises.

A local school choir will be singing between 11.30 and noon.

Mark Pearson, Chief Executive of Ashdown Forest, said: "It is the most wonderful setting for what will be an amazing day. It is an incredibly special event and there is so much going on to really get everyone into the festive spirit."

There will be free parking in the Centre car park for these four hours.

The Craig Payne Photography Exhibition will also be open on Saturday at the Centre. His new exhibition, Ashdown Forest Through My Lens, is on display on the mezzanine level in the Information Barn.

Prints from this stunning new collection of photos are available to order in time for Christmas, along with copies of his coffee table book as well as a collection of greetings cards featuring some of Craig's most popular photos.

