Special events in Ringmer and Worthing hope to find Sussex homes for egg-laying hens

An urgent appeal is calling for Sussex residents to adopt former egg-laying hens.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) said hundreds of former commercial egg-laying hens are currently without homes across the county.

Two rehoming events are taking place on Sunday, September 28, in Ringmer and Worthing where 580 ex-commercial laying hens can hopefully find places to live.

BHWT is asking ‘kind-hearted animal lovers’ to register their interest at www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption by 4pm on Friday, September 26.

The British Hen Welfare Trust said hens make great pets. Photo: Eleanor Saum

Toni Stevens, a BHWT volunteer who has rehomed hens herself, said: “Hens have the biggest personalities. They are wonderfully curious and entertaining. You can easily lose hours just watching and interacting with them.

“Treated with kindness, they soon become part of the family, often happy to have a cuddle, or perch on your knee for a snooze. They still lay the occasional egg, but more than anything they just bring a little bit of joy. And they make great pets.”

The BHWT said hens live in large flocks and are available for adoption because they have passed their prime egg-laying age. The BHWT added that the hens would be sent to slaughter if homes were not found for them.

The trust said anyone looking to adopt simply needs to offer the hens security, food and water and ‘a little bit of TLC’.

Gaynor Davies, head of welfare and opperations at BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005. If you’re in Sussex and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens – who will continue popping out the occasional egg – please get in touch as soon as you can.”

People can visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption and click ‘adopt’ next to the location nearest to them. Alternatively, people can call the BHWT Rehoming Team on 01884 860084.