Special guest helps Horley resident celebrate 103rd birthday

A Horely care home resident has celebrated her 103rd birthday, with the help of a special guest.

At Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, resident Joyce Frogley turned 103 years ‘young’ and Councillor Tom Turner, Deputy Mayor of Horley, helped her celebrate the big day.

Enjoying the special day with a slice of birthday cake and surrounded by family and friends, the team threw a spectacular party to ensure Joyce enjoyed a celebration to remember.

Revealing the secret to a long and happy life, Joyce said: “Have a glass of sherry every day!” She also said her happiness stems from the love and joy of a marvellous husband.

Joyce celebrates with her family and Councillor Tom Turner, Deputy Mayor of Horley

Joyce was born on 10th January 1921 in Leytonstone, Essex. She worked in a factory during World War Two, but she “hated it.” Later in life, Joyce worked in an office in London for the Admiralty, a government department responsible for the command of the Royal Navy. It was a role Joyce loved and often talks about.

In her spare time, Joyce enjoys embroidery, and she was a very well-known bowler, playing for Horley Bowls Club for 50 years.

In 1941 Joyce married her husband Robert Frogley and one of her favourite memories was during WW2, when Robert was stationed in Scotland. She travelled all day to see him, sadly, when she arrived, Robert told her she would have to go back home as he was being reposted the following day. The colonel and his wife happened to overhear the conversation and the colonel's wife said, “Stay tonight as you never know with these postings, sometimes they don’t happen.” She was right and Joyce spent a very happy year in Scotland with her husband Robert. Joyce said: “One little decision can make such a difference to your life!”

The couple have two children Marrion and Robert. They also have four grandchildren, Neve and the triplets Jessica, Katie and Bella who all regularly visit Joyce at Amherst House.

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Joyce is a much-loved resident, and it was wonderful to help her celebrate such a huge milestone with her family and friends.

“Here at Amherst House, we strive to help residents live fulfilling lives which includes marking special occasions – Joyce’s 103rd birthday definitely called for a huge celebration.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Councillor Tom Tuner for joining us to help Joyce celebrate this incredible milestone!”