A special service has been held in Horsham honouring the district’s war graves.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery and members of the Horsham branch of the Royal Legion held a wreath-laying service and observed a two-minute silence at Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road.

The cemetery contains some 65 Commonwealth war graves from the First and Second World Wars.

The service was held in addition to Remembrance services organised by the district council, the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and St Mary’s Church.