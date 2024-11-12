Special remembrance service held at Horsham war graves
A special service has been held in Horsham honouring the district’s war graves.
Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery and members of the Horsham branch of the Royal Legion held a wreath-laying service and observed a two-minute silence at Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road.
The cemetery contains some 65 Commonwealth war graves from the First and Second World Wars.
The service was held in addition to Remembrance services organised by the district council, the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and St Mary’s Church.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.