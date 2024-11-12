Special remembrance service held at Horsham war graves

By Sarah Page
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:14 BST

A special service has been held in Horsham honouring the district’s war graves.

Horsham District Council chairman Nigel Emery and members of the Horsham branch of the Royal Legion held a wreath-laying service and observed a two-minute silence at Hills Cemetery in Guildford Road.

The cemetery contains some 65 Commonwealth war graves from the First and Second World Wars.

The service was held in addition to Remembrance services organised by the district council, the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and St Mary’s Church.

