Special service to be held in Horsham to commemorate the Queen
A special service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II is to be held in Horsham on Sunday (September 18).
It will be held at the parish church of St Mary’s in The Causeway at 3pm and everyone is welcome to attend.
Horsham District Council vice chairman Ian Stannard will be among those attending the service which will be an opportunity for local communities to come together to pay their respects to the late Queen.
Councillor Stannard said: “It is my great honour to attend the commemoration service as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by the Queen.
“She was a constant and reassuring presence during her 70 years on the throne and we give thanks today for her dedication.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time of mourning.”
The service will be led by the Rev Canon Lisa Barnett.