'Special year' for Southwater royal superfan ... in pictures

Julia, from Southwater, has been photographing the royals for decades and has been dubbed ‘Britain’s most devoted royal watcher.’
"For someone with my past life, following the Queen and royal family as a photographer, 2022 was always going to be a special year with the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.
Here the royal superfan shares some of her photos taken over the four-day jubilee celebrations.
1. Platinum Jubilee
Royal superfan Julia McCarthy-Fox from Southwater photographed the Royal family at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London
Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox
2. Platinum Jubilee
Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox
3. Platinum Jubilee
Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox
4. Platinum Jubilee
Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox