Royal superfan Julia McCarthy-Fox from Southwater photographed the Royal family at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

'Special year' for Southwater royal superfan ... in pictures

There can’t be many people in the Horsham area who have seen the royal family more often than Julia McCarthy-Fox.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:58 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 11:00 am

Julia, from Southwater, has been photographing the royals for decades and has been dubbed ‘Britain’s most devoted royal watcher.’

"For someone with my past life, following the Queen and royal family as a photographer, 2022 was always going to be a special year with the unprecedented Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.

Here the royal superfan shares some of her photos taken over the four-day jubilee celebrations.

1. Platinum Jubilee

Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox

2. Platinum Jubilee

Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox

3. Platinum Jubilee

Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox

4. Platinum Jubilee

Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox

