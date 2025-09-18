Specialist Autumn Plant Fair returns to Borde Hill in Sussex this weekend

The Specialist Autumn Plant Fair is set to return to Borde Hill this weekend.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 21, from 10am to 3pm, and will be hosted by the Plant Fairs Roadshow, a collective of independent specialist nurseries.

Borde Hill said there will be ‘an extraordinary lineup of locally grown, garden worthy and unusual plants from leading growers from across the South East, including several RHS exhibitors, in a series of beautiful stalls on the Azalea Ring’.

A spokesperson said: “Garden lovers will be able to select from nurseries including Hardy’s Cottage Garden Plants, Copton Ash Nursery, Plantbase and Moore & Moore Plants. They’ll be joined by Charleshurst Farm Nursery, Pelham Plants, Miles Japanese Maples and Eleplants, all offering a huge range of exciting plants. Borde Hill’s gardening team will be available throughout the event to offer invaluable horticultural advice to visitors, helping them find the right plant for the right place – a chance to put any burning horticultural questions to the experts.

The Specialist Autumn Plant Fair will be at Borde Hill on Sunday, September 21. Photo: Borde Hill

“Late summer is a great time to visit the Garden, with dahlias, Japanese anemones, hydrangeas, fuchsias, miscanthus, berberis, sedums, helenium, crocosmia and, of course, roses, all providing sumptuous colour well into autumn. Jay Robin’s Rose Garden, with its 750 plus David Austin English roses, continues to captivate visitors with its colour and fragrance, and contrasts well with the adjacent Blue Borders. These are where Symphyotrichum ‘Little Carlow’, S. ‘Monch’ and Aconitum carmichaelii ‘Arendsii’ group all take centre stage at this time of year.

“And don’t miss Paradise Walk, a perennial border designed by Chris Beardshaw with plantings including Agastache ‘Blue Boa’, Geranium ‘Rozanne’, Eriophyllum lanatum and Actaea ‘James Compton’.”

Entry to Borde Hill Garden and the Plant Fair is £12.50 for adults and £12 concessions. It is free to members, and RHS Members receive a 20 per cent discount. People can a ticket in advance to save on

admission at www.bordehill.co.uk.