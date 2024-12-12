Specially-trained police officers deployed in Horsham

Specially-trained police officers were deployed in Horsham today (Thursday December 12) as part of the force’s ‘Project Servator.’

The project aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity – including terrorism – while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

A spokesperson said: “Our officers are experienced and specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of crime.”

Officers are usually deployed at Gatwick Airport and in Brighton, but Sussex Police say that deployments can take place anytime and anywhere.

The spokesperson added: “If you see Project Servator officers, there's nothing to be concerned about. It's normal police activity and isn't linked to any specific intelligence about a threat to the area.

“You'll see uniform and plain clothes officers, but we might also include officers from other departments such as dog units, armed officers, vehicle checkpoint and Automatic Number Plate Recognition.

“Officers will talk to the public, local businesses and private security staff to let them know what they're doing and remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual behaviour.”