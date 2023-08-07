Spectacular displays praised as high winds hit East Preston & Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual flower show

Met Office warnings for Saturday prevented the use of gazebos and only a few of the stallholders could be accommodated in the Village Hall but the show went ahead and many winners were rewarded.

Trophy winners: Christina Goodwyn and Laurence Pilfold, Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit; David Stubbings, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers, Ray Brown Memorial Shield for sweet peas, RHS Banksian Medal for most prize money in vegetables, fruit and flowers, and Howard Challenge Cup for gentleman winning most points overall; Paige Joseph, Children’s Cup for the child with most points; Harriet Goss, Silver Salver for mixed produce and Derek Silk Photography Cup for best photograph; Colin Crane, David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas, Beloe Cup for dahlias and John Rankin Dahlia Cup for dahlias grown by a resident of East Preston or Kingston; Pauline McLelland, Cactus Cup for cactus or succulent; Pauline McLelland and Janet Samwell, Floral Vase for floral arrangements; Peter Jenkins and David Stubbings, Jenkins Cup for fuchsias; Sarah Hill, British Fuchsia Bronze Medal; Celia Buckley, Ladies’ Challenge Cup for lady winning most points overall and Cookery Goblet for most points in cookery; Primrose Buckley, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney.