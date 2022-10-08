Spirit of Water is latest Lewes exhibition

Alicia Tolhurst-Brown

It features the work of Alicia Tolhurst-Brown who was born in Brighton and now lives in Peacehaven.

“I’m a local artist with a passion for water,” Alicia said. “You may have noticed me on the beach with my camera and sketch book in all weathers, often drenched, battling the winds with salt being whipped in my eye. There is nothing I’m enthused more by than the calm clarity or ferocity of our shoreline, from the ethereal sunsets to the thundering power of cascading waves.

"A unique side point to my art is that I enjoy free diving. I particularly like swimming through gorges and exploring the depths of our clearer UK rivers and lakes. The underworld has always fascinated my imagination. I’ve become enthralled by the challenge of capturing my view onto canvas. This will be my first exhibition in Lewes and I’m very much looking forward to it. I’d love the opportunity to meet new people and share with you my unique perspective of our watery world.

