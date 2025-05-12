‘Spirited’ first shout for new lifeboat at Littlehampton RNLI
Spirit of Fidelity, lifeboat D-902, arrived at the Littlehampton RNLI boathouse on May 7, replacing Ray of Hope which has been retired from the station after a service of over 10 years.
On Sunday, May 11, , the RNLI crew of Spirit of Fidelity were undergoing an exercise as part of their regular training alongside colleagues in the Littlehampton B-Class inshore lifeboat Renee Sherman.
HM Coastguard then alerted Littlehampton RNLI to reports of a small boat being swamped by waves to the west of the harbour entrance.
On arriving at the scene the crew of Spirit of Fidelity found the casualty vessel to be grounded, but fortunately its two occupants had safely made it to shore.
The vessel was flooded and, being broadside to the beach with a rising tide and crashing waves, it was determined to leave the vessel in its secure onshore position as members of the Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team were now in attendance.
Nick White, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Littlehampton lifeboat station, said: "All of our operational crew and station supporters were delighted to welcome Spirit of Fidelity to the boathouse and ready the D-Class for service saving lives at sea.
"With the sunny weather we have been experiencing on the south coast recently many people are heading out to enjoy the sea, but conditions can change quickly – particularly when leaving the calm waters of the harbour the full force of the ocean can suddenly come to the fore. Fortunately in this incident the casualty vessel occupants made their own way to shore.”