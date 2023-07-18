NationalWorldTV
Sponsored charity walk along Seaford's promenade in memory of sister in law

On a sunny blustery Saturday morning (July 15), Liz Holland completed a sponsored charity walk, part of the 'Big Step Forward Walk' in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of her sister in law Eileen Axford who recently lost her life to this disease.
By Linda WALLRAVENContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:16 BST

When Liz heard of the national walk, she felt she had to take part and decided her venue would be Seaford's Promonade starting at Splash Point for the four mile walk.

Liz had to walk from Splash Point to the Sailing Club and back to Splash Point and finishing at the zebra crossing by the Salts Recreational Grounds.

This was a big achievement for Liz as she suffers from an on going, long term back injury, she also has two hip replacements and two knee replacements, so doing this challenge was a major and emotional achievement for her.

Liz at the start and Liz finishingLiz at the start and Liz finishing
Liz at the start and Liz finishing

Liz's target was £500, but she is amazed at her family and friends generosity and has now raised over a £1,000 and Liz wants to thank everyone who has supported her and donated to such a worthy cause.

If you would like to contribute, you still can by going on the following link: thebigstepforward.org.uk/fundraisers/lizholland

