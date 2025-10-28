Spooky Halloween fun for kids at Battle Abbey during half-term

Follow the quest to solve creepy clues and gather round to listen to spooky stories.

Join their spooky performer for gruesome tales and gory games. With interactive shows running throughout the day, there’ll be plenty of frightful fun for the whole family.

Here is the daily activity schedule:

10.30am - A terrible tale of lost love and a haunted highwayman!

11.00am - Excruciating exits and horrible happenings.

11.30am - What happens when a devil comes calling…

12 noon - What horrors lie in the Pumpkin Patch?

12.30pm - A terrible tale of medieval misdoings!

1.30pm - A terrible tale of lost love and a haunted highwayman!

2pm - Excruciating exits and horrible happenings!

2.30pm - What happens when a devil comes calling…

3pm - What horrors lie in the Pumpkin Patch?

3.30pm - A terrible tale of medieval misdoings!

Times are approximate and some activities are weather permitting.

The Halloween events take place daily until Sunday November 2 from 10am – 4pm and are included in the standard entry price for Battle Abbey. English Heritage members go free.

