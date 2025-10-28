Sussex World Morning Update Tuesday 28 October, 2025

Spooky Halloween fun for kids at Battle Abbey during half-term

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:31 GMT
Historic Battle Abbey is the perfect place for atmospheric Halloween fun and English Heritage have daily events taking place during half-term.

Follow the quest to solve creepy clues and gather round to listen to spooky stories.

Join their spooky performer for gruesome tales and gory games. With interactive shows running throughout the day, there’ll be plenty of frightful fun for the whole family.

Here is the daily activity schedule:

10.30am - A terrible tale of lost love and a haunted highwayman!

11.00am - Excruciating exits and horrible happenings.

11.30am - What happens when a devil comes calling…

12 noon - What horrors lie in the Pumpkin Patch?

12.30pm - A terrible tale of medieval misdoings!

1.30pm - A terrible tale of lost love and a haunted highwayman!

2pm - Excruciating exits and horrible happenings!

2.30pm - What happens when a devil comes calling…

3pm - What horrors lie in the Pumpkin Patch?

3.30pm - A terrible tale of medieval misdoings!

Times are approximate and some activities are weather permitting.

The Halloween events take place daily until Sunday November 2 from 10am – 4pm and are included in the standard entry price for Battle Abbey. English Heritage members go free.

For more details go here

Battle Abbey at night by Jim Holden

1. Battle Abbey at night

Battle Abbey at night by Jim Holden Photo: Jim Holden

Battle Abbey by Dan Tsantilis

2. Battle Abbey

Battle Abbey by Dan Tsantilis Photo: Dan Tsantilis

Battle Abbey at night by Jim Holden

3. Battle Abbey

Battle Abbey at night by Jim Holden Photo: Jim Holden

Battle Abbey by Jim Holden

4. Battle Abbey

Battle Abbey by Jim Holden Photo: Jim Holden

Related topics:English Heritage
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice