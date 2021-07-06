Spot the scarecrows in Willingdon as first ever festival takes off

The Willingdon Scarecrow Festival 2021 is the first of its type in the village. It started on July 3 and is running to July 17, supporting SERV Sussex and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The event will run alongside neighbouring Polegate’s annual event, which is celebrating its fourth consecutive scarecrow festival supporting local good causes, which begins tomorrow (Saturday July 10).

These scarecrows can be found all over Willingdon, including Coopers Hill and Butts Lane, Wannock Lane and Southdown Avenue to Broad Road and many more local roads.

Both events are organised by the Polegate Scarecrows Community Fund, which was set up by Nathan Dunbar in November 2019.

To find out more or to donate to the chosen charities please visit www.polegatescarecrows.co.uk

