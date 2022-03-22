Spring booster vaccines to be offered in East Sussex this week

Thousands of East Sussex residents will be invited to book a spring covid booster this week as the NHS vaccination programme enters a new phase.

Eligible groups for spring boosters include care home residents, people who are 75 and over and those who are immunosuppressed aged 12 and over.

In line with new advice from the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation, the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme will contact people when it is their turn to be vaccinated.

The covid vaccine SUS-210901-143747001

In East Sussex, spring booster vaccinations will be taking place at local vaccination sites, while roving vaccination teams will be visiting care homes to deliver boosters to the most vulnerable people from this week.

The NHS said those eligible are being contacted directly and will be able to arrange an appointment at their local service.

Once invited by the NHS, people will be able to book their appointments through the National Booking System either online or by calling NHS 119.

An NHS spokesperson said, “Currently in East Sussex, 85 per cent of people have had a booster vaccination and thousands of the area’s most vulnerable people are now eligible for a second booster as part of the next phase.

“In total, more than 3.8 million doses of covid-19 vaccination have been delivered in Sussex since the programme began in January 2021.”

Amy Galea, senior responsible officer for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Sussex said, “Once again, we’re pleased to be able to offer this invaluable protection to our most vulnerable people in Sussex.

“Following the success of the rollout so far in Sussex, we are now offering over-75s and the most vulnerable a spring booster dose to top up their protection against this virus.

“There is no need to contact your local NHS – when you are eligible for your spring booster, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment.”