Spring Fair at Bexhill is huge sucess

The Friends of Lossie Long is a volunteer-led organisation dedicated to improving the lives of older people in the community.

Their work includes hosting regular afternoon teas and lunches at the Church Hall, as well as delivering meals and companionship to those who are unable to leave their homes.

One of their most cherished initiatives is the annual Community Christmas Day Lunch, now entering its ninth year, which offers a festive and welcoming celebration for those who might otherwise spend the day alone.

The Fair, on Saturday June 1 at St. Stephen’s Church Hall, Woodsgate Park, was opened by Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad, who praised the charity’s vital role in supporting older residents across the Bexhill area.

He said: “It was a great honour to open the Friends of Lossie Long Spring Fair. Events like these are a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together with kindness, purpose, and a shared sense of community. The warmth and generosity I witnessed today were truly heartening.

"This fair is more than just an event, it’s a testament to the power of neighbourliness, volunteering, and the bonds that unite us. I commend everyone involved for their incredible work.”

Saturday’s Spring Fair brought together local residents, volunteers, and supporters for a joyful day filled with music, delicious homemade cakes, craft stalls, and lively conversation. Entertainment was provided by the ever-popular Pevensey Ukulele Group, whose cheerful performance had guests clapping along and singing in unison.

Special thanks were extended to organisers Tim and Alexander, whose leadership and tireless dedication continue to make a significant difference in the lives of so many. Their team of volunteers ensured that every guest, whether in attendance at the hall or receiving meals at home, felt included and appreciated.

For more information about the Friends of Lossie Long, upcoming events, or how to volunteer, please contact The Friends of Lossie Long www.friendsoflossielong.org.

