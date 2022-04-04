Charles added: “After two years in hibernation, it was good to rekindle our flower show but sadly there was still a reluctance for people to attend or exhibit, due to Covid 19 still being active in the town. With all doors and windows open and fresh spring air circulating throughout the building, everyone who attended enjoyed a safe and happy afternoon. Easter eggs were given to all the children who entered on the day.”

New exhibitor Tony Hills won the R W How Cup for best vase of nine daffodil blooms and the Daffodil Society Bronze Medal for best vase. Charles was in second place for that cup but he won the Miss K Heryett Cup for most points in the daffodil section and the Daffodil Society Diploma for best individual bloom.

Tony won first prizes for five blooms daffodils or narcissi, three double blooms and one double bloom, while Charles won first prizes for three blooms, one specimen bloom and three different specimen blooms. Other first prize winners were Carol Killick for three miniature narcissi, Mike Warren for three sprays flowering shrub, Diane Cubey for one pot plant, and Stella Lindfield for six stems of any spring flower, excluding narcissi.

Sarah Warren’s prize-winning lemon drizzle cake was described as ‘simply delicious’ by the cookery judge. Other first prize winners in cookery were Stella Lindfield for marmalade and Carol Killick for Victoria sandwich.

Rose Brownlee won first prize for the nine to 11 years category for flower show poster design and Evie Cox won first prize in the nine to 11 years category for rocky road cake.

1. Steyning Horticultural Society had a wonderful display for its spring flower show, including a magnificent contribution from Steyning Flower Club Photo: User (UGC) Photo Sales

