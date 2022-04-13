Held at the Conservative Hall in Sea Road, the show was an opportunity for people to display their gardening and baking skills, and for visitors to admire the exhibits, over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

Christina Goodwyn won the Spring Cup for best flower exhibit and Kenyon Cup for the most points in the flower classes.

Flower displays at the East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society spring show

Carol Longman win the Molly Secretan Cup for best miniature daffodil, Pam Walton won the Tulip Cup for best tulip exhibit and Diana Buckley won the Spring Bowl for the most points in the cookery classes.

Other first prize winners were Wendy Baker, Celia Buckley, Primrose Buckley, John Frake, Sarah Hill, Terry Longman, John Luxford, David Stubbings, Jennifer Wallace and Lindy Wintle.

The society’s next event will be a coffee and doughnut morning, with plant sale and bric-a-brac, in the Conservative Hall on Saturday, May 14, at 10am.

Growers are invited to prepare entries for the rose show on June 18 and summer show on August 6. Pick up a schedule at Kerry’s Community Tea Shop, in Sea Road, or telephone 01903 782191. Visit www.celiabuckley.wixsite.com/epkhs and the Facebook page for more information.

Towering tulips and other spring flowers at the East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society spring show

