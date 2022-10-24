Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
In 1985, Princess Diana opened the new full day care facility at St Barnabas. Do you remember her visit? Picture: Worthing Herald

St Barnabas House: West Sussex hospice is asking for your memories ahead of 50th anniversary

St Barnabas House in Worthing, the hospice offering services to adults in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Littlehampton, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green and Storrington, is getting ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

By Elaine Hammond
12 minutes ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 4:08pm

In January 1973, St Barnabas officially opened to patients, which means that next year, our local hospice will be celebrating 50 years of loving care. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, St Barnabas would like to share some of your memories of the hospice. Here are a few ideas staff have suggested to get you started. What’s your best memory of the hospice? Do you have any special anecdotes? Why is the hospice special to you? How did you first get involved? If you’d like to share any memories you have, please send them via the St Barnabas House website www.stbh.org.uk/hospice-memories

1. St Barnabas House memories

Nurses at St Barnabas House are looking forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary next year

Photo: St Barnabas House

Photo Sales

2. St Barnabas House memories

Alison Goldfinch, Angela Bagshaw , Wendy McCarthy and Sandy Bushby, who took part in a St Barnabas House flower arrangement competition in 2008

Photo: Gerald Thompson W21171H8

Photo Sales

3. St Barnabas House memories

Building work at the new St Barnabas House site in Titnore Lane on September 17, 2009

Photo: Stephen Goodger W33262H9

Photo Sales

4. St Barnabas House memories

Some of the staff from St Barnabas House on March 26, 2010, at the Launch of a Go Green campaign

Photo: Stephen Goodger W13104H10

Photo Sales
ShorehamHenfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3