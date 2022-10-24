In January 1973, St Barnabas officially opened to patients, which means that next year, our local hospice will be celebrating 50 years of loving care. To celebrate the 50th anniversary, St Barnabas would like to share some of your memories of the hospice. Here are a few ideas staff have suggested to get you started. What’s your best memory of the hospice? Do you have any special anecdotes? Why is the hospice special to you? How did you first get involved? If you’d like to share any memories you have, please send them via the St Barnabas House website www.stbh.org.uk/hospice-memories