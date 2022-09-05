St Catherine's Hospice popular Midnight Walk raises £80,000 for the charity

The charity’s popular Midnight Walk gave people a chance to collectively walk in support of the hospice, raising an incredible £80,000.

Participants chose to walk 2, 7, 13 or 20 miles through Horsham town.

The night began at The Bridge Leisure Centre with music, a glitter station and a lively warm up by international fitness presenter, Jo Michaels.

Following the warm up there were heartfelt speeches from Becky Coultrip, a St Catherine’s staff member and Giles Tomsett, St Catherine's chief executive.

Becky said: “It was an honour to speak to and send off our Midnight Walkers. It’s only thanks to their support that I and my colleagues can care for people when it’s needed most. I know personally what a difference their steps and fundraising will make after my mum, sister and cousin all died at the hospice. I know from personal experience how much kindness and care matters when you’re facing the death of someone you love.”

After completing the challenge, walkers crossed the finishing line to cheers from hospice staff and volunteers.

Sarah Clapp, volunteer, said: “I enjoy volunteering for the Midnight Walk as much as I enjoy walking it. I love encouraging walkers and doing my part. I can relate to people who are walking in memory of someone special as my Mum passed away under the hospice’s care too. These events couldn’t happen without volunteers and we feel part of a family when we help. We’re made to feel so welcome and there’s so much gratitude from everyone for our help.”

Louise Wise, fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “To see over 550 people walking to support our hospice was incredible. We’re so grateful to each of them for giving up sleep to support us. Their efforts in raising money for our hospice, after a challenging couple of years, mean we can continue to provide the best possible care and support to our community now and in the future at our new hospice in Pease Pottage. I’d also like to thank our over 100 amazing volunteers. We couldn’t have run the Midnight Walk without their help. It was an amazing night!”

To take part in future challenges, visit: www.stch.org.uk

