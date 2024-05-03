St George’s Day Celebration Lunch raises record amount in aid of local charity
The event was once again generously hosted by D&P Fundraising, led by Peter Kennard of HD Tribe and Derek Steel of Jacobs Steel. This year marked their 16th St George’s Day lunch which was another sell-out success with guests from across Worthing’s top organisations and businesses. Michael Edwards, more widely known as Eddie the Eagle, was the guest of honour and his speech proved highly entertaining to the audience.
Following a warm welcome from Peter and Derek, a three-course lunch was enjoyed together with rousing renditions of Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, Land of Hope & Glory, and the National Anthem.
There were more than 25 fantastic raffle prizes as well a silent auction and many outstanding lots in the afternoon’s main auction, including wine tasting and dinner for four in the Twickenham cellar, an indulgent midweek break at Cliveden House, and lunch & a tour of the Houses of Parliament with Sir Peter Bottomley.
The event raised a significant sum in aid of Guild Care. The final total is still being collated but is expected to be a record-breaking £15,000.
Aisha Palmer from Guild Care said, “A massive thank you to Peter and Derek for their unwavering support for Guild Care and the local community over the years. The incredible generosity of everyone at the St George’s Day lunch will help us reduce social isolation among people over 65 in the Worthing area through our Creating Connections activities and our range of community support services.
“We really appreciate the contribution made by our business community which will make a real difference to local people’s lives.”
For more information about Guild Care’s community services, visit www.guildcare.org.
Sponsors of the event included: H.D. Tribe Ltd Funeral Directors, Jacobs Steel, National Parking Control, The Fish Factory, The Ardington Hotel, Casa Ciro, Church Barn Properties, Sleep Hotel, Sims Williams Estate Agents, The Wiston Estate, Stembridge Plumbing & Heating, Halford Jarvis, EVC, Jewson Worthing, Sir Tim Rice, Sylvan Oak, The Grand Hotel Brighton, Gleam Clean, Vin-X, Andrew Farquaharson, Sir Peter Bottomley, Roffey Homes, Southdown Gun Club, LMS Group, Worthing Golf Club, and Goring Carpets.