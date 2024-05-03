St George’s Day Celebration Lunch raises record amount in aid of local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event was once again generously hosted by D&P Fundraising, led by Peter Kennard of HD Tribe and Derek Steel of Jacobs Steel. This year marked their 16th St George’s Day lunch which was another sell-out success with guests from across Worthing’s top organisations and businesses. Michael Edwards, more widely known as Eddie the Eagle, was the guest of honour and his speech proved highly entertaining to the audience.

Following a warm welcome from Peter and Derek, a three-course lunch was enjoyed together with rousing renditions of Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, Land of Hope & Glory, and the National Anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were more than 25 fantastic raffle prizes as well a silent auction and many outstanding lots in the afternoon’s main auction, including wine tasting and dinner for four in the Twickenham cellar, an indulgent midweek break at Cliveden House, and lunch & a tour of the Houses of Parliament with Sir Peter Bottomley.

Peter Kennard, Eddie the Eagle, and Derek Steel at the St George's Day Lunch in aid of Guild Care

The event raised a significant sum in aid of Guild Care. The final total is still being collated but is expected to be a record-breaking £15,000.

Aisha Palmer from Guild Care said, “A massive thank you to Peter and Derek for their unwavering support for Guild Care and the local community over the years. The incredible generosity of everyone at the St George’s Day lunch will help us reduce social isolation among people over 65 in the Worthing area through our Creating Connections activities and our range of community support services.

“We really appreciate the contribution made by our business community which will make a real difference to local people’s lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Guild Care’s community services, visit www.guildcare.org.