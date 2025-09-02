St George's flags in Eastbourne to be removed 'on a case by case basis'

St George’s flags have been hung from streetlamps and painted on roundabouts in parts of the town amid a trend across the UK.

According to the BBC, groups responsible for putting up the flags say they are ‘motivated by pride and patriotism’. However, it has been suggested that the posters are provocative – with tensions high across the country amid immigration protests.

East Sussex County Council has now issued guidance concerning unauthorised flags placed in public.

“We know the pride many take in seeing our national flags over East Sussex,” an ESCC spokesperson said.

"They are often flown at council buildings.

“However, unauthorised flags or painting on road surfaces can interfere with people safely using the roads or other transport and may be removed. We will do this on a case-by-case basis.

“We’d also remind people it can be dangerous to climb ladders by the side of the road, with a risk of falling into traffic, and dangerous to stand in the road to paint on the surface.”

“The government makes clear that flags can only be flown where they have the permission of the site’s owner.”

Deputy Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, Peter Diplock, added: "The St George's Cross holds a special place in the hearts of many across England.

"Whether seen flying above historic landmarks, such as the Town Hall, or celebrated in moments of national triumph, the flag has long been a symbol of shared identity and collective spirit.

"It is unfortunate that, on occasion, the flag has been misused by some people who seek to promote divisive or harmful views that stand in stark contrast to the values this country has fought to uphold.

"The placing of flags alongside the highway and painting on road surfaces also poses a potential risk to road users and to those carrying out the unauthorised activity.

"East Sussex Highways will necessarily remove flags and paint in areas where there is increased concern about safety of road users and pedestrians.

"We are proud of our town and our country and will continue to support our wide and diverse community to the best of our ability."

According to the UK Government, all flag flying is ‘subject to some standard conditions’.

Full guidance can be found here: www.gov.uk/government/publications/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide/flying-flags-a-plain-english-guide

