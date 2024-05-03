St John the Baptist Primary celebrates opening of new library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This bright, open space acts as a multi-purpose area, as it is used by children in the before and after school clubs. It is also used as an additional classroom for smaller year groups along with a much needed intervention space.

The school has been extremely fortunate to have had a team of people who have actively raised money for the school including the PTA, who has worked extremely hard in organising key events such as a community fireworks display and the ‘Summer Revels’ to fund raise. The head, Mrs Jane Sharrock was joined by three members of the Village Shop Management Committee - Chairman Patrick Colville, Vice Chair Annie Whitchurch and the Company Secretary Richard Pratt who donated money to the school.

The school also had a guest local children’s author David Fuller, who officially opened the library, "It was an absolute honour to be asked to open this amazing library. It's brilliant for children to have a fun space where they can be surrounded by books and indulge a passion that will hopefully stay with them for life." ‘Reading Ambassadors’ greeted the visitors and talked about all of the wonderful reading opportunities they have in school.

Celebrating the opening of the new library

At the start of the ceremony, the local vicar – Rev’d Helena Buque – gave the library and all who will use it, a lovely blessing.