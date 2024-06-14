St John’s Horsham International Festival 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wow, what a fantastic day we had today, celebrating all our different nationalities and cultures at St John’s!The children looked wonderful in their clothes from different countries!

In the morning, the children were lucky enough to taste food from all over the world. The tables looked wonderful, decorated with flags and souvenirs from the different countries.

The food was presented beautifully and it tasted amazing! A huge thank you to all the parents who brought in food, and especially to those who stayed to help.

Thank you to the children who helped too.

St John’s International Festival 2024!

In the afternoon, each class sang a song in a different language, fantastic performances in Japanese, Italian, French, Polish, Bisaya (Philippine), Swahili and Spanish!

We also had some brilliant individual and group musical acts, with songs and music from around the world. We were so impressed by all the children’s talents and confidence.

Without your help we could not have held this International Festival, so we cannot thank you enough.