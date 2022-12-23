A student at West St Leonards Primary Academy has almost completed his challenge of wearing shorts everyday for a year, even through minus temperatures and snow, to raise money for Cancer Research.

Olly David Heitzman, 11, was inspired to fundraise for the charity after his aunt’s experience with breast cancer – of which she has been clear for three years.

With just two weeks left of the year-long challenge, he has now racked up more than £1,000 in donations.

His grandmother, Ali Paine, said: “We're just so proud.

“It was all his own idea, he just told us one day that he wanted to wear shorts for a year to raise money to help people.

“He is that sort of child, he does come up with random things.”

As a ‘mad, keen footballer’ for Hastings Athletics, Olly doesn’t mind wearing shorts, but has found the recent cold spell more challenging.

Ali added: “My daughter took a photo of him wrapped up in a scarf and coat in the snow, and he’s still got his shorts on.

“We went to Westfield Lights this week and he found that really cold.”

Despite this, Olly hasn’t missed a day and even wore shorts to his parents’ wedding earlier this year.

His determination has seen him receive more than 80 donations through GoFundMe, where he quickly surpassed his original goal of £200.

His grandmother added: “We’re just amazed at how generous people have been.”