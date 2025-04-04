Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major development plans for the former bathing pool site in St Leonards are set to be unveiled by developers at an upcoming public exhibition.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture company between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, has been working on proposals for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina.

It said it is also launching a public consultation to invite people to give feedback on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the borough council.

The current proposals, which were first revealed in November 2021, include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

Developers will be holding their consultation event on Tuesday, April 29 from 3pm to 7pm at the Project Space in Electro Studios, Seaside Road, St Leonards.

They are also hosting a public exhibition on Friday, May 2 from 9.30am to 6pm inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for West Marina St Leonards Ltd said: “We are launching a programme of pre-planning public consultation to inform local people of our proposals for the site and gather feedback which, where possible, will be used to inform our plans before their submission to Hastings Borough Council later this year.

“The site is allocated in the Local Plan for residential led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses. We are committed to creating a sustainable, dynamic and thriving community that integrates housing, work, leisure and culture.

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

“The aspiration is to rejuvenate this brownfield site at the far western end of St Leonards seafront, transforming it into a vibrant hub that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the views of residents and stakeholders to ensure the creation of a sensitively-designed scheme which delivers tangible community benefits for West St Leonards and the wider district. We are inviting neighbours and stakeholders to come and meet us to discuss our emerging proposals in more detail and ask questions.”

An exhibition and workshop event, hosted by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS), West St Leonards Community Team and Hastings Urban Design Group, was held in January, which invited people to give their views on current development plans for the site.

Bryan Fisher, speaking on behalf of the three groups, said just over 70 per cent of people who attended wanted to see a leisure/tourism-based approach on the eastern end of the site with a strong demand for a pool.

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

Some of the other ideas residents suggested for the site included establishing bee orchids there, a bandstand for concerts and a putting green, food stalls and open air theatre, a live music area, tennis courts, a seaside sauna and ensuring any development of the site includes provision for raising the sea defences to protect it from flooding.

When the plans were first revealed, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021.