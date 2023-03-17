Developers are still working on plans for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina in St Leonards.

The proposals were first revealed almost a year and a half ago in November 2021.

Proposals include new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

At the time, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

“The redevelopment will seek to deliver on the key objectives identified in the Local Plan to provide a mix of housing, leisure and commercial uses and to attract residents and visitors alike,” the spokesperson said.

The development agreement includes proposals for new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway, in a development that will be designed to recognise the challenges of climate change and the council’s policy to make Hastings carbon neutral by 2030, the authority said.

When the plans were unveiled, a County Gate Properties and Generator Group spokesperson said that the work would take up to 10 months to complete.

This week, a council spokesperson there was no update as to when development will start.

"The developers are still working through things,” the spokesperson added.

