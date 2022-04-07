St Leonards burst water main leads to flooded gardens and car park

Southern Water said engineers were sent to fix the problem just before 10.30pm.

In several tweets, the company said the incident happened near Bexhill Road in St Leonards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said in its tweet last night: “The flooding is mainly contained to wasteland but has flooded part of a residential car park and a small number of gardens.

News

“We’re liaising with customers who have been affected andwill continue to support them as we work on the repair and full clean-up.

“We’re sorry to those impacted and for any disruption caused as tankers operate in the area. These carry out crucial work so that homes can continue to use bathrooms and kitchens as normal, while also minimising impact to the environment.”