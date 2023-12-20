Businesses in St Leonards have said they fear they ‘will not survive’ after being told they will not receive compensation following a major sewage leak.

Several industrial units in the Bridgeway Industrial Estate suffered flooding after a sewer burst in the Bulverhythe area on October 18.

The affected businesses said this week that losses are expected to total up to £400,000 and added they were told by Southern Water that the company would ‘not be considering any claims for compensation’.

Debbie Russell said six of her units, all with businesses and tenants, were contaminated and left unusable following the sewage burst.

She said: “We have just been advised that the legal team at Southern Water has decided we are not going to receive any compensation for our goods and units, as we cannot prove ‘negligence’ on their part. I have six tenants who are now facing financial ruin.

“I really don’t think our businesses will survive as we are looking as losses of £300,000 to £400,000, depending on the tenant and their losses.”

Southern Water said two properties were flooded internally and 22 houses suffered external flooding following the incident in October.

More than 30 tankers were also sent to the scene as part of a major clean-up operation after the sewer burst in a field next to Amsterdam Way.

Steve Larkin, of SMJ Automotive Ltd, on of the affected businesses, said: “On November 13, Southern Water contractors attended the site and commenced the clean up operations following the sewage leak from their infrastructure on October 17 and 18.

“During the period leading up to and following the clean-up operation Debbie Russell and myself have been continually contacting Southern Water customer services and the internal directors complaints executive to request updates on the status of our claims.

“The Southern Water clean-up operation has left units with major refurbishment costs and loss of numerous fixtures and fittings, all thrown away, declared as contaminated by contactors.

“We have a container on site full of contaminated stock, tools, plant and equipment waiting for the Southern Water assessor to review. Units also have contaminated stock, piled to the ceiling waiting for the same assessor.

“During the nine weeks since this incident occurred Southern Water have not responded by letter nor email to any requests for assistance. We have had to resort to emailing the CEO Lawrence Godden on numerous occasions in desperation to get some sort of response.

“After yet further emails and telephone call to the CEO’s personal assistant, on Friday, December 8, I received a telephone call from the Executive Review Committee. It informed me the company’s legal department has decided that Southern Water does not have any legal responsibility to accept claims for damages following the effluent leak as it had not been negligent.

“I was told the clean-up operation has been a gesture of goodwill from Southern Water, and they will not be considering any claims for compensation or damages.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “We understand the impact felt by local businesses during this incident. All those affected by the burst sewer at Bulverhythe should go through their insurers in relation to any losses.”

1 . 20231018_123602.jpg Several businesses and industrial units suffered flooding and contamination by effluent following the burst sewer on October 18 in Bulverhythe, St Leonards. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed

2 . 20231019_112241.jpg A number of businesses and industrial units suffered flooding and contamination by effluent following the burst sewer on October 18 in Bulverhythe, St Leonards. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed

3 . 20231019_112354 (1).jpg A number of businesses and industrial units suffered flooding and contamination by effluent following the burst sewer on October 18 in Bulverhythe, St Leonards. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed